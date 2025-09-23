Farewell to Olympic rider, mentor and true horsewoman, aged 90





By Camille Peters, British Dressage

Tricia Gardiner, the pioneer, mentor and true horsewoman died on 20 August, aged 90.

Born in 1935, Tricia’s early life was shaped by wartime Britain before she built her home and family in Herefordshire with her husband Patrick. Alongside raising three daughters, she immersed herself in the equestrian world – from managing the family’s thoroughbred stud and farm to giving her time to the Pony Club and local hunting community. Horses were at the heart of her life from the very beginning.

Tricia first made her mark in eventing, with Welton Gameful. Her career was interrupted by a serious accident in which she broke both legs, but she found a new beginning. Dressage became her passion, and she became a central figure in the development of the sport in Britain.

She worked closely with friend and mentor Lorna Johnstone. Her determination took her to the international stage, memorably with her beloved Manifesto, a Welsh cob/thoroughbred whom Tricia took over from her husband. They became a formidable partnership, under the tutelage of Robert Hall at Fulmer, and competed at European shows including Aachen.

An international career of 13 years followed before her proudest moment – selection for the 1988 Seoul Olympics with Wily Imp. The team of Tricia, Jennie Loriston-Clarke, Diana Mason and Barbara Hammond secured a top-10 finish.

For decades, Tricia combined competing with training and mentoring. She produced many horses up to advanced and was a source of inspiration for riders across disciplines, including eventers Mark Todd and Blyth Tait. In later years, she enjoyed a special connection with Carl Hester, who supported her with her final grand prix horse, Moon Tiger.

Tricia was a highly regarded List One judge, known for her fairness and understanding. Her influence extended far beyond individual competitions, leaving a lasting impression on the judging standards of her era.

Former BD List Two judge Tessa Thorne worked for Tricia from 1984 to 1994 and learnt “a huge amount about training and producing horses”.

“Trish was absolutely insistent on the fundamentals being truly established and was especially particular about the quality of contact with the horse’s mouth – she hated seeing horses with an inconsistent connection and insisted that we all sit in a correct, soft and elastic position. She was very insistent that the rider should not disturb the horse, especially in flying changes,” said Tessa.

“She shaped me as a rider and trainer and hopefully I’ve been paying that forward ever since.”

BD chairman Jill Day added: “I reflect our entire community’s sentiment in sharing our sadness at the passing of a remarkable individual.

“Trish’s tireless dedication to the sport never wavered until the day she died. She was an amazing trainer, rider and judge who I was lucky to see in action on many occasions. I extend my personal, heartfelt condolences to Trish’s family and loved ones.”

