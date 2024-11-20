



Top event rider Felix Vogg has paid tribute to his first championship campaigner Onfire, who has died aged 22.

The gelding, by Hand In Glove, was a multiple winner at four-star and represented Switzerland at Olympic, World and European Championships.

Felix said that he “will be for ever grateful” to Onfire (“Oscar”).

“Oscar was the last homebred of my grandfather, and he was unique. Just so different from all the others,” said Felix.

“He challenged me every day in all sorts of ways and really taught me [about] life. He was very good at dressage; as a thoroughbred, always fast across country, and always tried his heart out at showjumping.

“But much more important when I look back, he taught me so much in life and riding. Above all, to never give up and always believe in your horse.”

The pair’s CV boasted four-star wins in three countries, including Saumur long-format in 2017. They also competed at the 2013 and 2017 Europeans, 2014 World Equestrian Games, and 2016 Rio Olympics.

“Without him, I wouldn’t be where I’m now in my riding career. He brought me to my first senior European championship, my first World Games, and my first Olympic Games,” said Felix.

“Dear Oscar, I will be for ever grateful that you crossed my path, and I was allowed to spend so much time with you! Rest in peace, my friend.”

Onfire was put down owing to colic, after a long and happy retirement in France where he was born and raised.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now