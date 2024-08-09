‘The greatest unicorn that ever blessed me’: farewell tribute to five-star mare





Andrea Baxter’s super five-star thoroughbred mare Indy 500, who spent 10 years at the top of the sport, has died aged 19.

The pair won multiple four-stars, and competed at both Burghley and Kentucky on three occasions, and Andrea also competed Indy’s now 14-year-old son Laguna Seca to CCI4*-L.

Andrea and Indy’s best five-star finish was 12th at Burghley in 2019. British fans will also have seen them in action at Blenheim in 2017.

Indy joined Andrea’s family farm, Twin Rivers Ranch in Paso Robles, California, 15 years ago.

“Little did I know at the time, you would become the greatest unicorn that ever blessed me,” said Andrea.

“We learned so much together and taught each other to never give up and always keep fighting. What a crazy life story we lived through the past 15 years.

“You came my way as a feral four-year-old that broke the cowboy’s leg, but the minute you got off the trailer at Twin Rivers, we were an instant force to be reckoned with. I never doubted you and always dreamed of the big things we’d do together.”

Indy was retired after her final five-star at Maryland in 2021. She recently gave birth to another son, Cha Ching 500, but had complications following his delivery and died when he was nine weeks old.

“The time we spent together travelling the world can never be replaced or forgotten. You were truly my horse of a lifetime and I’m lost without you,” Andrea said. “Baby Cha Ching 500 has big shoes to fill. I hope he’s just like you! I never knew I could be so upset but thank you for showing me that too. I love you Hundy. Be great up there.”

