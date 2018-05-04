Strangles outbreak gives area festival riders more time to qualify

A British Dressage (BD) area festival fixture has been rescheduled following a strangles outbreak.

Rockrose Equestrian Sport Centre in Haddington, Scotland, announced this week that the yard was on lockdown following a confirmed case of the highly contagious disease.

BD has since announced that a new date has been found for the festival, which will now run on 28-29 July at Rockrose.

The organising team will transfer any existing entries over to the new date, or competitors can withdraw and a full refund will be processed.

“It would be appreciated if anyone who doesn’t wish to be moved to the new date could withdraw as quickly as possible,” added a BD spokesman.

Rockrose will take entries from new competitors and riders in the region now have until 23 June to complete their qualification.

“It’s great we can get a date rearranged so quickly,” said BD’s Emma Stewart. “Huge thanks to James [Cunningham, Rockrose owner] and his team under tricky circumstances plus the BD office for moving quickly.

“I hope the venue can be back operating shortly once they’ve been declared free of strangles. It’s an unfortunate situation but now riders in the area have some additional time to secure an all-important Petplan Equine qualification ticket.”

To view the schedule visit https://britishdressage.online/schedule/102562

