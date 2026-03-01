



By SSA

Vanessa Hood, a lifelong member and stalwart of the Side Saddle Association died suddenly on 30 December 2025, aged 73.

Vanessa was one of the first 200 members of the association and was a highly respected competitor, judge, senior examiner and instructor. She was national chairman for two terms, standing down from her second tenure in March 2025, a past chairman of her beloved Area 5 and of the judges, examiners and training committee as well as joint show director of the National Side Saddle Show for two years.

Vanessa also rode astride with success, her first ladies’ hack, Jupiter, took her to Horse of the Year Show at Wembley when very few amateurs made the cut. In more recent years she successfully competed in British Dressage (BD) competitions including riding side-saddle and qualifying for the Associated Championships in both the astride and side-saddle sections.

Her desire to share her knowledge started with her involvement with the North Warwickshire branch of the Pony Club, of which she was a member for many years. She became an instructor, teaching at Pony Club camp.

She was also always very involved with Rugby Riding Club, which in its early days had three sites quite close to each other, all three at which Vanessa and her sister Adele competed. She also helped train the club’s quadrille team and rode in their team at Olympia.

Vanessa was a BD and Haflinger judge and enjoyed helping at the local Riding for the Disabled Association group until it closed down.

Vanessa was forward-thinking and innovative and was key to pushing new initiatives and ongoing developments within the Side Saddle Association in recent years. She was passionate and dedicated to promoting side-saddle riding and was generous with her time and knowledge, always wanting to share her expertise and experience with others.

The Side Saddle Association extends deepest sympathies, sorrow and sincere condolences to Douglas, Vanessa’s family and to her many friends.

