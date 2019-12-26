The risks and issues of stable profiteering *H&H Plus*

As the scramble to complete entries and book stables for the 2020 season gathers pace, it is likely social media will again be a platform to buy and sell stables.
While most transactions are amicable, not knowing exactly who is on site and in which stable causes problems for organisers. There have also been cases were stables have been advertised for resale at an inflated price.
