Prize money hike for Central Scotland Horse Trials

Big prizes are on offer for the winners of the Scottish Novice and Intermediate Championships (6-7 August), Central Scotland Horse Trials (CSHT) has announced.

The winner of the novice will receive £500 and a bumper £1,000 going to the intermediate champion.

This rise in prize money is thanks to the sponsorship of Albert Bartlett, supporting the novice, and Dunbog Sport Horses, the intermediate.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring a championship class at one of the most prestigious events in Scotland,” said James Oakden, from Dunbog Sport Horses.

And Anne Rodgers, from Albert Bartlett, said: “We are passionate about our sponsorship activities and community involvement.

“CSHT has been a fantastic even for many years and through this support we hope to see the event grow further in stature.”

Details of how to qualify for the event held at Scone Palace can be found at www.centralscotlandhorsetrials.co.uk