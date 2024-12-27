‘Living her best life now’: pony who jumped through fire in a circus has brighter future





A pony who is believed to have jumped through rings of fire in a circus is one of those who has a home for life at the Mare and Foal Sanctuary.

The welfare charity’s Christmas appeal focuses on one of its core aims, to provide lifelong care for horses in need. Many of those taken in are rehomed with knowledgeable carers but some have complex needs, so stay at the sanctuary.

One of these is Chesney, a 21-year-old Dartmoor hill pony who came into the charity’s care in 2018.

“Very little is known about her past, but the sanctuary was told that she was once a circus pony who jumped through hoops of fire, indicating a traumatic history,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

“Her handlers say Chesney is an anxious pony who is frightened by sudden movements or noises, and she doesn’t like anything to be close behind her. For these reasons they feel Chesney can never be rehomed. She will remain with the sanctuary for the rest of her life with ponies she has bonded with and will receive all the specialist care she needs.”

In 2020, two sarcoids were found on Chesney’s hindquarters, and she needed laser surgery twice to remove them. Both times, she has made a good recovery.

Chesney’s handler Mhaya Holloway said she loves seeing Chesney enjoying life at the sanctuary’s Yelverton Moorland Rescue facility on Dartmoor.

“Fire for horses is particularly scary,” she said. “We feel, because of her reactions around her hind end, she was very much pushed into it. [We suspect] she had a job, and she had to get it done.

“She loves it here. All her care is met, all her needs. She’s got her best mates here with her, and just knowing she’s always going to be in a safe place, for us, it puts your mind at ease. It’s so nice to know that every day you come in she’s going to have the same people looking after her. You’re never going to worry about what she is or isn’t doing because she’s here with us all the time. She’s living her best life really, she’s really happy.”

Mhaya added that what makes the sanctuary special is the lifelong and year-round care it provides.

“We do little surprises for them obviously at Christmas, but we just try to make their life as enriched and as full as we can, so that they can go on to live a long, healthy, happy life. They’ll always be in our hearts and on our minds no matter what.”

The charity’s director of fundraising and communications Dawn Vincent said all the Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s work is possible thanks to supporters’ generosity.

“It’s important to make life worth living for these horses and ponies who were once frightened and unloved. They have a safe and peaceful home this Christmas thanks to the kindness and generosity of our fantastic supporters.”

