



The Friday audience at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) will be able to watch the “precision, creativity and exceptional teamwork” of the best Pony Club musical ride in the country.

HOYS organiser Grandstand has confirmed that the winning team in the Agria musical ride at the JCB Pony Club National Championships will perform in the Andrews Bowen international arena on 10 October. The East Cheshire has performed a ride at HOYS before, by invitation, but this is the first time the championship winners will earn a ticket.

“We are delighted to welcome the winning team from the Pony Club National Championships to the HOYS 2026 programme,” said HOYS event director Emma Williams. “Pony Club musical rides are always a crowd favourite and perfectly embody the teamwork, dedication and community spirit that sit at the heart of the Pony Club, as well as the commitment to young riders that Horse of the Year Show champions.”

Pony Club musical rides are performed by teams of six to 12 Pony Club members of any age, who “work together to create a choreographed display set to music of their choice, showcasing precision, creativity and exceptional teamwork”, a HOYS spokesperson said.

She added: “With a coveted Horse of the Year Show appearance now at stake, spectators can expect an unforgettable spectacle at the Pony Club National Championships on Saturday, 22 August at Offchurch Bury, as teams bring energy, colour and creativity to the arena in pursuit of the title.”

The spokesperson promised that the musical ride would be a highlight of the show.

Pony Club dressage chair Helen Griffiths said: “To see our Pony Club musical ride champions earn the opportunity to perform at HOYS 2026 is incredibly exciting and a real testament to the dedication, teamwork and talent of everyone involved.

“We’re thrilled that this talented team will have the chance to perform on such a prestigious stage in front of the wider equestrian community.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout the year, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also enjoy reading:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now