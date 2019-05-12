Pony Club to host biggest equestrian event ‘ever’ to mark its 90th birthday

The Pony Club is asking its members for help to be part of the biggest equestrian event “ever staged” to mark its 90th birthday.

It is calling on current and former members, plus coaches, officials and volunteers, to contact their local branch or centre and get involved with the activities it has planned on 3 August.

“This is your moment to all join together around the world to celebrate the Pony Club and everything it stands for, fun, friends, horsemanship and so much more,” said a spokesman for the organisation

He added this could be anything from “a huge beach ride, to a parade at Gatcombe Horse Trials, to covering the Derby bank at Hickstead in members spelling a big 90, to re-enactments of the first ever recorded rally, and tea parties galore”.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose wife Madeleine is president of the Pony Club, has rewritten a piece of his music to be used as an anthem for the celebration.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The new version of Paginini Variations can be downloaded from the Pony Club website.

“Starting at 12 noon with our branches in New Zealand and travelling around the world — like midnight on New Year’s Eve — the day will finish on the west coast of America at 12 noon [the following day] having passed through branches and centres across the world,” added the spokesman.

“It truly will be a magnificent moment in the history of the Pony Club and we hope that all members, coaches, officials, volunteers and past members will be able to share in it. Without all of you there is no Pony Club.”

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday