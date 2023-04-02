Pony put down as mares and foals rescued from common





A dozen non-microchipped ponies have been removed from a Welsh common in a multi-agency operation involving several welfare organisations.

One pony was put down in the operation at Gelligaer Common in Caerphilly on 14 March, and the other 11 were removed on welfare grounds.

“This was once again a strong demonstration of partnership working and we are very grateful for the support from the local authorities and the equine charities involved. We can achieve so much together for animal welfare,” said RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil.

The RSPCA worked with Redwings Horse Sanctuary, World Horse Welfare, the Donkey Sanctuary and Caerphilly County Borough Council to remove the ponies.

The equines removed were a bay mare with a brown foal, a grey mare with a bay foal, a bay mare with a bay foal and a bay youngster, a chestnut mare, a grey mare and a grey roan foal and an orphan chestnut foal. They are now in RSPCA care.

The pony that had to be put down was a chestnut roan mare.

“Unfortunately her condition was so serious that the vet advised that action to prevent further suffering was carried out straight away,” said Ms McNeil.

“We are now conducting enquiries to find out the owners of these ponies as they were not microchipped. If anyone has any information we would urge them to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.”

