‘Do the right thing’: police urge owner of dog who attacked pony to come forward





The owner of a dog who attacked a therapy pony in Devon is urged to “do the right thing” and come forward to police.

Officers from Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for information on the owner of a springer spaniel who attacked miniature Shetland Scooter in Bere Alston on 10 May.

“It was reported that a dog entered a paddock before chasing two ponies, and that Scooter was injured as he collided with a gate post while attempting to get away from the dog,” a police spokesperson said.

“The owner is described as a female aged between 20 and 30 and around 5ft 6ins tall. She is reported to have been well-spoken and had dark hair pulled back into a ponytail.”

The dog is thought to be a six-month-old brown and white springer, who was wearing a harness.

PC Lucy Wyatt, lead for equine crime at Devon & Cornwall Police, said: “This is a very distressing incident which highlights the risk to animals, including livestock, when dogs are not under proper control.

“We are urging anyone who has information about this incident, or who may be able to identify the owner or the dog involved based on the description provided, to please come forward. If you are the owner of the dog involved, please do the right thing and make contact with us.”

Charmaine Blamey, who runs Collytown Therapy Ponies and owns Scooter, said the pony is part of the family.

“He is also part of Collytown Therapy Ponies, a service we provide to support neurodivergent children in our local community,” she said.

“I would like the owner to come forward; to see the damage her dog has caused, and to have a valuable conversation about how this kind of incident can be prevented in the future. If you’re not sure of your dog’s recall ability, please, please, please put your dog on a lead around other animals.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, online or by or calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 50260122054.

Information can also be shared anonymously with CrimeStoppers, online or by calling 0800 555111.

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