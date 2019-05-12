Police need your help to find new equine recruits

Northumbria Police is seeking new equine “friends” to join its current crop of police horses.

The force’s mounted section is looking to recruit horses between 16.2hh and 17.3hh and of draught type – including Clydesdales, Shires, Irish draughts and part-breds.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said officers are asking the public for their help in the search.

“The section is one of the most popular departments in the force and the horses always get lots of attention when they are out on patrol,” said the spokesman.

“If they’re not policing a football match, you may be able to find them patrolling the local community to deter anti-social behaviour.”

When the police horses are not at work they will spend their time relaxing at the force’s stables in County Durham where they are “pampered” by a team of grooms.

PC Julia Wright said the force’s “fantastic” team takes very good care of the horses.

“When they’re out on patrol they get a lot of attention from the public who love to find out a bit about them and give them a stroke,” said PC Wright.

“But they also have a serious job to do and they are a fantastic asset to have in public order scenarios, whether that be a protest or a football match.

“We are always on the hunt for new horses to purchase and are asking horse owners to consider whether their animals would be suitable for a career in the police.”

Mares and geldings will be considered between the ages of five and 12. They must not have any medical issues and must be trainable with a good temperament, and no vices.

It is also desirable for them to be good with farrier, to clip, load and in traffic.

Suitable horses will be taken on a four-week trial during which time a vetting will be carried out.

For more information owners should contact PC Wright on 07590 011 332 or julia.wright.8228@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.

