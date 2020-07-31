Plan your next outdoor Advnture with H&H’s sister website

If you love the great outdoors – and can manage to drag yourself away from your horses for a few days – then this new website is packed with expert advice on the kit you need with links to buy at great prices

Horse & Hound’s newly launched sister website Advnture.com is the home of outdoor inspiration and buying advice, so if you or someone close to you enjoys hiking or camping, it’s going to be right up your street, plus it contains some useful tips for anyone planning to stay away in their horsebox – regardless of the time of year.

Advnture is set up to provide the knowledge you need to get out there and enjoy your next trip, pointing you towards the right gear for the job with reviews of the best outdoor kit from reputable brands – at the best prices. And while the articles are written with hikers and campers in mind, advice on how to choose the ideal sleeping bag and the best head torch are likely to be equally useful for equestrians who are staying away in their horsebox overnight at camp or for a multi-day show.

Aimed at people who love the outdoors, Advnture is a new website from Future, the publisher of Horse & Hound, TechRadar, Tom’s Hardware, Space.com and many more. Advnture’s writers – spread across several continents – don’t just sit in an office when they’re reviewing a new piece of kit. They take it out on to trails, through vales and up mountains – challenging testing grounds that really put the latest gear through its paces. If our experts say a product will stand up to the elements, they’re speaking from experience.

There’s also tips, tricks and advice from leading outdoor experts from around the world, as well as news and views on developments in the fields of adventure, wilderness and exploration. Advnture also features inspirational articles about active-travel destinations and new experiences.

No matter your age, gender or fitness level, Advnture can help you make the most of your time outside. Whether you’re used to sitting around base camps waiting for the right conditions to push for a summit, or prefer punctuating your country walks with a stop at the pub, Advnture will show you the way.

