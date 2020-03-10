Owners to be able to edit equine passport details online free of charge *H&H Plus*

News from the National Equine Forum included the introduction of the Central Equine Database’s ‘digital stable’, which has been welcomed by both World Horse Welfare and the British Horse Council...

A “visionary” change to the Central Equine Database (CED) has the potential to benefit owners, businesses, sports and, most importantly, the horses themselves.

Defra minister Lord Gardiner announced at the National Equine Forum on 5 March that owners will be able to change passport information themselves through the CED’s “digital stable”, free.

You may also be interested in…