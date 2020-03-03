Strong message sent to owners ahead of 1 October microchip deadline *H&H Plus*

Ahead of a requirement for all equines in England to be microchipped by 1 October, agencies are coming together to educate owners. H&H speaks to Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire County Council trading standards and World Horse Welfare about recent efforts...
Joint efforts to tackle concerns over horse identification ahead of new microchip legislation have been hailed a success as agencies aim to send out a strong message to owners.
You may also be interested in…
New equine microchip law comes into force today
‘Previous legislation has been half-baked but the new regulations are not only positive for horse owners, but are a significant
Owners who fail to microchip horses face £200 fine
The new law has been introduced today by Defra, but owners have until 2020 to comply
How safe is microchipping horses? [H&H VIP]
For several years now, all horses in the UK have had to be microchipped by law, except for a few
Semi-feral pony societies oppose microchip laws
UK groups against microchipping legislation for native breeds
Mystery as two ‘dead’ thoroughbreds are found alive
A recent case of two thoroughbreds found alive after they were recorded as dead on the Weatherbys database has highlighted