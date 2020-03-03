Trending:

Strong message sent to owners ahead of 1 October microchip deadline *H&H Plus*

Becky Murray Becky Murray

Ahead of a requirement for all equines in England to be microchipped by 1 October, agencies are coming together to educate owners. H&H speaks to Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire County Council trading standards and World Horse Welfare about recent efforts...

Joint efforts to tackle concerns over horse identification ahead of new microchip legislation have been hailed a success as agencies aim to send out a strong message to owners.

You may also be interested in…