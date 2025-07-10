New test welcomed for ‘most dangerous’ equine parasite





A new test for potentially fatal large redworm in horses is “another useful tool in the kit”.

Westgate Labs has launched the test after a resurgence of Strongylus vulgaris, “the most dangerous intestinal parasite affecting horses”.

Westgate’s business director Kristy Hodgson said “alarm bells started ringing” when cases of large redworm were confirmed in UK horses. The larvae spend time in the horse’s blood vessels, where they can cause life-threatening damage including colic, haemorrhage and intestinal infarction, but numbers had vastly reduced over the past 40 years.

“We knew we needed to act quickly to provide a reliable way to identify these infections before they cause serious harm,” she said.

“We want to empower owners and prescribers with the tools to make informed decisions and not be forced back to over-worming as a precaution. This innovation sharpens our insight, allowing us to stay ahead of parasite threats while tackling resistance in the right way.”

Faecal worm egg counts can assess small redworm levels but cannot distinguish between small and large strongyle eggs. For the new test, faecal samples are incubated in controlled conditions to allow larvae to hatch, which can then be identified.

Jacqui Matthews, a parasitology specialist from Austin Davis Biologics, said: “The launch of a commercial larval culture test for large strongyles is a very timely and important step for equine health. While Strongylus vulgaris was once considered under control, recently published reports on its increasing prevalence across Europe and growing concerns about the risk of clinical disease in the UK highlight the urgent need for this service.

“This test is a significant advancement and will support effective treatment decisions and responsible parasite control.”

British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) CEO David Mountford told H&H: “This new test adds another useful tool to our kit. It won’t replace regular worm egg counts, or other control measures, but it could play an important role in preventing a resurgence of large redworm.

“At BEVA, we’re strong advocates of testing before treating. Anything that helps us avoid unnecessary worming while still protecting horse health is a step in the right direction.”

