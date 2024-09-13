



Sarah Higgins and Geniaal claimed their second prix st georges (PSG) title in as many days, winning the Fairfax Saddles freestyle on 77.15% at the 2024 LeMieux National Dressage Championships.

As the the best-scoring combination across the two classes the pair were also crowned PSG supreme champions, ahead of last year’s winner Becky Moody on Magic Dream in second with Nicola Buchanan and St Giles Flamboyant finishing third.

“He felt so relaxed in the arena but I was quite nervous beforehand to be honest,” Sarah said.

Part of the reason for Sarah’s nerves were that she didn’t have a freestyle pre-prepared for Geniaal.

“I’ve had a very busy couple of weeks and I kept telling myself I must sort it out, but I never got around to it!” she laughed.

“I borrowed my friend Amy Woodhead’s music last minute – well, this morning – and I’ve been listening to it and watching videos of it all afternoon.

“I was panicking a little that I wasn’t going to know it well enough but once I got going I thought ‘Oh, this is actually quite enjoyable’ and it felt really easy in the end.”

It was a busy day for Geniaal, who was ridden by his owner Sarah Rao to 68.24% and 13th place in the inter I earlier in the day. But luckily Sarah is local to Somerford Park so was able to take Geniaal home last night for some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

“I think he’s earned a good rest in the field next week.”

New partnership shines to claim PSG silver in close-fought contest at National Dressage Championships

Bryony Goodwin won the PSG silver title on Antonia Brown’s 13-year-old gelding Krack DE scoring 69.88% to narrowly see off Amanda Towle Shaw and Rockwood Virtue – who was a team bronze medallist at the young rider European Dressage Championships with Oliver Gould this summer – on 69.29%.

“We’ve only been working together for a few months so it’s lovely to have come here and done this,” Bryony said. “Neither of us have competed at this level since 2021 and he tried really hard for me so I’m really, really pleased.

“His trot work was great, he stayed out to bridle in a lovely frame and rhythm. I made a mistake in one of the changes but he was very forgiving, picked me up and let me carry on.”

The whole time Bryony was conducting interviews after her prizegiving, she was still sat on Krack DE who didn’t bat an eye at all the microphones thrust his way.

“I thought he’d get in a bit of a pickle, but he’s being such a gentleman,” Bryony remarked while giving him a pat. “I just feel so lucky – it’s not very often you get given a higher level horse to get to know and compete.”

“I was quite relieved to stay on!”

Alice Peternell and her own Newton D were third to go in the Bettalife novice gold and had a “nightmare” wait to see if any of the 34 riders to come could match her 74.19%. Darcas Lever and Savannah I came close with 73.82% but, in the end, not close enough.

“He’s been quite difficult, he tried to dump me when we got here yesterday and he gave it another go this morning,” Alice laughed.

“He’s a really talented horse and when he’s on side he’s great. I was quite relieved to stay on to be honest so winning was a bonus!”

Newton originally came to be Alice to be sold due to his rider-dumping tendencies, but Alice could always see his talent so took a chance on him.

“I was judging my sanity at times, but when you’re really nice to him, and get him to work with you doing real basics and easy things like transitions, his talent shines through.

“I also have to thank my yard manager Lee Westaway who comes with me, he’s brilliant. I probably wouldn’t have been able to do my test today if it wasn’t for him leading me about and encouraging me – having that support team around you really does make a difference.”

Akin to a young horse class, the novice gold has historically been something of a talent-spotting competition. With an average age below six and with several expressive, big-moving horses, this year was no difference.

So to win is a real stamp of approval, and Alice has now won it in successive years – last year’s winner Vespasiano will compete later in the week in the elementary and medium gold. With such top talent coming through Alice – who was long-listed for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics – is hopeful of a return to the top level.

“That’d be the real hope. I’ve always had horses that other people don’t want to get on but as I’m getting older I don’t think it’s so sensible any more!”

