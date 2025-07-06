Farewell to owner of one of the UK’s oldest riding schools who taught multiple generations





Mary Connor, the owner of The Kennels, one of the UK’s oldest riding establishments in the country, died at home on 18 May, aged 96.

Mary was born in Hemel Hempstead in 1929 to Tom and Doris Connor. Tom had moved from Ireland to Hertfordshire where he met Doris, and he took over as riding master at The Kennels, on the Stowe Estate, Buckinghamshire, in 1925.

Mary and her brother Theodore took over The Kennels in the 1960s; neither married, and they both dedicated their lives to the riding school. They had up to 20 ponies at one time and inspired generations of children to ride and look after horses. They taught thousands of people over the years, some of whom went on to have successful equestrian careers.

As well as lessons, the Connors took people on pony rides around Stowe Gardens, often for free. It was never about the money, they were in it for the love of teaching children and instilling the understanding of caring for horses. It went full circle when children they had taught to ride returned years later with their own children and grandchildren, and those same pupils looked after Mary and Theodore in their latter years.

Jonathan Humbert, who had known Mary and Theordore since 1984, has fond memories of The Kennels.

“The Connors were known for their unfailing kindness. Everyone who rode a pony would stop for a cup of tea and become a lifelong friend, and if they stopped riding they would still visit,” he said.

“The Kennels was a centre of the community, and a portal to a bygone era – nothing changed and it remained how it was in 1925 to this day. Mary was hugely proud of her heritage and The Kennels meant a great deal to her. She remembered every horse she had ever owned, and every hunt she ever went on. One hundred years of unchanging equestrianism in one place, hundreds of ponies and thousands of riders.”

Theodore died five years ago, but Mary remained in good health and only stopped riding in recent years. She maintained her independence and had her last pony until he died three years ago at over 40 years of age, the final pony of a 400-year family history in horses.

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now