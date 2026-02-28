‘There was something very special about Marj’: farewell to much-loved horsewoman





By FS

Marjorie Stratton, the lifelong hunt supporter died peacefully at home on 27 January 2026 with her children and dog at her bedside, aged 86.

Marj was a real family person with a great love of hunting. Latterly, on retiring from the saddle, she enjoyed hunting with her local pack of basset hounds.

Charlie Ford brought the Dorset and Somerset Bassets to Bourton for Marj’s 86th birthday meet on 9 December 2025. The family entertained many of Marj’s friends from the Mendip Farmers, Beaufort and Dulverton West as well as the Bassets. Marj had a lovely day up on White Sheet Hill where hounds hunted well all day.

Marj grew up in the north-east, moving to Somerset in 1964 and marrying Roger Stratton in 1966. Roger enjoyed two spells in the Mendip Farmers’ mastership before hanging up his boots in 2004. Roger farmed at Burnett outside Bath, and he and Marj enjoyed many seasons with the Mendip Farmers before Marj hunted with the Beaufort and latterly the Dulverton West, enjoying the moorland country.

She was a very knowledgeable hunter, walking puppies over the years for the Mendip Farmers and the Beaufort. On a hunting day she would ride wide, and her eyes and ears were second to none. Both Tony Younghusband and Ian Farquahar found her “hound sense” very helpful on a day’s hunting.

Marj took special pride in her three children and grandchildren in whichever sport they enjoyed and she was very supportive whether it was Pony Club tetrathlon, eventing, dressage or rowing.

The Pony Club gave Marj a long service medal at Royal Windsor Horse Show in recognition of her support over the years, writing for dressage judges and her earlier support for tetrathlon events.

Both Roger and Marj were always there for family and friends. Latterly they moved to Zeals from Marshfield and Roger sadly died in April 2025. Marj had a circle of walking friends in the village and will be hugely missed by a lot of people – there was something very special about Marj.

Deepest sympathies to her children Adam, Chris and Jess together with their families.

