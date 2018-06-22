Mare dumped ‘like a walking skeleton’ could be in foal

A thoroughbred mare found dumped in a field in Kent on 14 June was so thin, she was “like a walking skeleton”, and may also be in foal.

The 15hh, nine-year-old was found collapsed in a field in Beechenlea Lane in Swanley, Kent, by a concerned member of the public.

Police seized the horse, who has been named June, and transferred her into RSPCA care.

She was taken to a private boarding facility nearby where she is said to be “receiving urgent veterinary treatment.”

The mare looks pregnant but has not yet been scanned to confirm her condition.

The RSPCA said she is “extremely sick”, with a suspected heavy worm burden.

“At this time it is not known if she will pull through,” an RSPCA press officer warned.

The charity’s inspector Andrew Kirby, who is investigating the incident said: “This poor mare had been reported being down and unable to get up and suffering from severe diarrhoea. When we attended, although she was then standing, it was clear she was very sick and in need or urgent medical treatment.”

Mr Kirby said the RSPCA is “doing all we can to save her, but sadly she is exceptionally weak”.

Early reports suggest she was dumped in the field with other horses.

“This condition she is in is not acceptable, she is so skinny, she is like a walking skeleton. You can clearly see her ribs, spine and hip bones. The fact that she could also be pregnant and left in such a state is horrifying,” said Mr Kirby.

Anyone with information regarding June is urged to contact him in confidence on the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 1238018.

Continues below…

RSPCA figures show 76 equines were collected in Kent last year, the highest number in the whole of the country last year.

The county is also ranked second on the national list for the highest number of equine complaints. Of the 892 complaints received in 2017, 594 were about horses.

