Man rides off on injured horse when police try to seize it

A welfare charity and the police have appealed for information after a man rode an injured horse away when authorities tried to seize it.

A member of the public raised concerns about the horse, who was in a field on Webley Road, Witherwack, Sunderland.

A spokesman for the RSPCA told H&H: “The RSPCA received reports of concerns for the welfare of a horse. Our officer attended on August 29 and found the skewbald cob stallion with an embedded collar injury which needed vet attention.

Warning: graphic image

“We contacted the police for assistance but when the police and our officer attempted to seize the horse, a man jumped on the injured equine and rode away.

“We have been assisting Northumbria Police in an investigation to find the horse and ensure he gets the treatment he needs. After investigating other lines of enquiry, we are now appealing for information.”

A spokesman for Northumbria Police told H&H the horse had been tethered in the field and had suffered a deep cut from its headcollar.

“The man has since been spoken to by police and has refused to disclose the location of the animal,” said the police spokesman. “Enquiries are ongoing to see if any criminal offences have been committed under Section 18 of the Animal Welfare Act.

“Now police and the RSPCA are appealing for help from the public to trace the horse in question to ensure it is safe and well”

Anyone with information can contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, or contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 605 29/08/18 or email the OIC on 3070@northumbria.pnn.police.uk.

