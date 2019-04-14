Longines title partner of Europeans, and other sponsorship news

Longines

Luxury watch brand Longines has been confirmed as the title partner of the 2019 FEI European Championships in Rotterdam.

The Swiss brand, which headed the support for the 2017 championships, will be title partner, official timekeeper and official watch of the 2019 event, held in the Netherlands from 19 to 25 August.

Watches will be among the prizes for the winners across the disciplines.

“Our support to equestrian sports dates back more than a century and a half and we are now associated with many of its disciplines,” said Longines vice president Matthieu Baumgartner.

“This new partnership with the Longines FEI European Championships 2019 as its title partner is perfectly in line with our long-lasting commitment to these sports.

“We look forward to timing the participants’ sports achievements as the official timekeeper of these championships and to present the medalists with elegant Longines timepieces.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Belle de Bruin, president of the Longines FEI European Championships 2019, added: “In Rotterdam, we have a long-standing partnership with Longines for the CHIO Rotterdam and this partnership has turned over the years into a great collaboration for great parties.

“These Longines FEI European Championships will be the largest international equestrian event ever organised in Rotterdam and one of the largest in the Netherlands. This deserves a strong and elegant brand as title partner”.

Virbac 3D Worming

The worming company is continuing its support of British Eventing (BE) as the BE80(T) official training partner and technical merit prize.

A BE accredited coach is on hand at every BE80(T) fixture to provide advice and guidance.

All competitors on the technical merit table will be entered into a prize draw to win a £500 training bursary.

“Their support helps to ensure that our BE80(T) competitors have access to high-quality training on event and we are excited to work with them further this year to help the continued development of the series,” said BE commercial manager Chloe Barnes.

UK Power Networks

The power company has provided a team of dressage riders with a £250 grant towards competition kit.

The Bedfordshire-based Lakes Legends — an under-21 and a senior team — have spent the money on eight new saddlecloths in the team colour of royal blue.

UK Power Network’s team sport award scheme helps staff who volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and sport.

The award was given through Marc Kitchener, whose 14-year-old daughter is a member of the junior team.

“We were very pleased to have received the sports award for the first time as it enables them to purchase the much-needed saddlecloths,” said Mr Kitchener.

“I think it is amazing that UK Power Networks will play such a positive role in my daughter’s future dressage competitions.”

Dodson & Horrell

Burghley winning New Zealand eventer Caroline Powell has joined the feed company’s team as a brand ambassador.

Caroline, who was based in Suffolk, moves to Newmarket this month with her partner, Greg Kinsella, and the pair have plans to develop it into a world-class training facility for horses and riders.

“I guess I am an old fashioned feeder and like things to be nice and simple, which is why I’ve fed Dodson & Horrell for a number of years,” said Caroline.

“Dodson & Horrell feeds are of the highest quality and the ranges that they offer means there is something to suit every horse on my yard.”

Gemma Schwarz, head of marketing at the company, added it is “great to have Caroline onboard.

“The strength and longevity of her career is a true testament to her talent. We can’t wait to see what this season has in store for her and her team,” she said.

Dodson & Horrell is also extending its sponsorship of British Showjumping’s (BS) national amateur and veteran championships for a further three years.

Maria Haig from BS said: “The championships are a mainstay of the showjumping calendar and we are extremely happy to be announcing Dodson & Horrell’s continued alignment.”

Absorbine

The horse care products company has renewed its partnership with British-based Australian eventers Emma and Kevin McNab.

The pair, who have ridden up to CCI5* level, have 17 horses to compete this season and Tokyo 2020 in their sights for next year.

“We are delighted to renew our sponsorship of the McNabs, not only to watch them compete with current partnerships but to see the progression of their younger horses, as they rise through the ranks,” said a spokesman for the company. “With Toyoko set firmly on the agenda for the pair next year, it’s a very exciting time to be involved with McNab Eventing and have them as part of Team Absorbine.”

Back On Track

The company, which provides supportive clothing for people and animals, has signed a new sponsorship deal with Maria, Michael and Maya Eilberg.

The Back on Track range offers clothing and accessories for horses, humans and dogs to support suppleness throughout muscles and joints.

It uses technical fabric Welltex to help support circulation, suppleness and muscle recovery.

“It’s fantastic to be working with Michael, Maria and Maya and a wonderful opportunity for Back On Track to support not only British dressage riders, but to watch the family produce the next generation of top dressage horses” said the company’s sales manager, Georgia Keegan.

Voltaire Design

The saddle company has signed up to sponsor the under-25 British Showjumping championships for a further three years.

The final of the Voltaire Design Under 25 British Championships is held annually at Olympia in December.

Matt Tarrant, general manager of Voltaire Design United Kingdom and Ireland, said the business is “delighted” to renew its support.

“This sponsorship and our further partnership underlines our commitment not only to British Showjumping as a whole but also to enabling the very best British rising stars to express their potential and showcase their talent in Olympia’s iconic surroundings,” he said. “We are excited to be a part of this fantastic class.”

Balanced Horse Feeds

The feed specialists is continuing its support for Horse of the Year Show for the fifth consecutive year.

The company will be the official supplier for the 2019 show.

Balanced Horse Feeds’ owner Ian Adams-Lane said it is “always an honour” to supply the top equestrian from across the world and to meet their customers.

Event director Emma Williams added: “Their extensive range of products match the wide variety of horses and ponies who we welcome to the show throughout the week. Balanced Horse Feeds recognises that different categories of horses require different approaches to their feeding regimes, meaning that there is something suitable for all.”

Alitex

The greenhouse designer and manufacturer will make its debut at Badminton next month with a sponsored rider and a trade stand.

Alitex is sponsoring Mitsubishi Motors Cup competitor Rachel Fisher, who is entered in the BE90 class on Sidney Rebel.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.