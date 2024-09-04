‘This unique event must not be lost’: campaigners restore 470-year-old ride to former glory





Campaigners are reviving a historic equestrian event deeply rooted in a British city’s heritage.

The Lichfield’s Sheriff’s Ride, which dates back more than 470 years, will take place in the city on Saturday (7 September).

The ride was commissioned in Queen Mary’s Charter of 1553 and featured as many as 200 horses and riders in its heyday. The sheriff would inspect Lichfield’s borders once a year on foot or on a horse – known as the beating of the bounds – which is how the tradition started.

The event has taken place every year since, but was significantly curtailed owing to Covid and a council funding cut.

This year marks its return to full strength for the first time since the pandemic.

A group set up under the umbrella of the Lichfield Shrievalty Association has worked to revitalise the ride and restore it to its place as a popular and traditional part of the Lichfield calendar, with the aim of increasing accessibility and community engagement.

“The spectacle of horses in the city centre has always delighted and united the community, and the group is determined to deliver all the pageant and fun that residents and visitors have come to expect,” said a group spokesperson. “This historical and unique event must not be lost.”

Olympic eventing gold medallist and double Badminton winner Jane Holderness-Roddam will be attending as patron of the 2024 ride, which is sponsored by Arthur Price.

Some 70 riders will set off from the Guildhall at 10am on Saturday and will cover the 18-mile boundary, returning to Lichfield Cathedral at around 4.30pm. Registrations for riders to take part have now closed.

The Sheriff’s Ride has also been opened to cyclists this year, who will take on a separate 35-mile off-road route.

