Last chance to nominate your outstanding mare for Horse & Hound award

If you know of a mare who has made a significant contribution to British breeding, this is your last chance to nominate her for the 2019 Horse & Hound Outstanding Mare Award.

This prestigious award will be presented at the British Breeders Awards dinner at London’s Leonardo Royal Hotel on Saturday, 11 January 2019.

If your mare has excelled in sport herself, or produced progeny who have enjoyed success in any equestrian discipline, visit the British Horse Foundation website to submit your nomination before midnight tonight.

Mares do not have to be alive to be nominated, and do not have to be British-bred, as long as they have had an impact on British breeding. Nominations from previous years will not be carried over, but owners and connections are welcome to re-submit nominations.

Last year’s Horse & Hound outstanding mare award was won by Sarah Oppenheimer’s prolific broodmare, Rubinsteena (Rubinstein x Donnerhall), and presented to Sarah by Horse & Hound’s dressage and sport horse breeding editor Polly Bryan.

The fantastic foundation mare of the Oppenheimers’ Headmore Stud, in Hampshire, died last year at the age of 22, leaving behind an extensive dressage dynasty who are winning at national, international and regional level.

