Heartbreak as horse dies at Olympia

A horse has died at Olympia, the London International Horse Show, despite the best efforts of vets.

Belgian showjumper Karel Cox’s ride Chalino Z, who was owned by Karel, Horses Byba and Louis Woestenborghs, collapsed and died in the stables late last night (21 December).

Vets were on the scene immediately but despite “intensive treatment”, the eight-year-old grey could not be saved.

FEI veterinary delegate Paul Farrington said; “Everything humanly possible was done, but unfortunately the horse could not be saved.”

Karel, who represented Belgium at the World Equestrian Games in September, had been competing the Chippendale Z gelding since October, when they contested a number of classes at the Horse of the Year Show.

They have since been jumping internationally at 1.30m to 1.45m level, finishing in third place at a CSI2* show in Kronenberg last month. They had jumped the 1.45m Keith Prowse Father Christmas Stakes accumulator earlier yesterday evening.

In a statement today, Karel’s team said: “Very sad news from London, our loved horse Chalino Z passed away this night after a tragic incident.

“We wish to thank everyone for all the calls, messages and support in this difficult time.

“Here is a video of Chalino, the way we remember him, simply amazing.”

Show director Simon Brooks-Ward said: “It is always sad to lose a horse and our thoughts go out to the owners and rider at this difficult time.”

