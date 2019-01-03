Showing producer urges others to ‘learn from my error’ after positive dope test

A showing producer whose horse tested positive for banned substances including ACP at Royal Windsor Horse Show has urged others to learn from her mistakes.

Joanna Bates’ ride Grandeur was the subject of a Retraining of Racehorses (ROR) disciplinary hearing held on 27 November, the results of which have recently been released, regarding a test taken on 10 May.

The sample tested positive for the presence of acepromazine (ACP), ACP metabolite HEPS and omeprazole, which are prohibited substances as defined in the RoR rules and regulations.

The panel accepted that there was clear evidence that Ms Bates gave the horse omeprazole, that the source of the ACP was sedalin given to Grandeur on 1 May 2018, and that it was not present through foul play.

Jo told H&H: “I made a mistake and I fully accept the ROR results. Timings of medication are not an exact science and on this occasion I made an error.

“With regard to GastroGard (omeprazole) this is allowed under FEI rules and most other showing societies but not under BHA rules [which apply in RoR classes] and again I made an error. I would like to take the opportunity to apologise for any upset this may have caused.

“It was during a very difficult and traumatic personal time for myself and my family immediately after the death of my mother and I made an error of judgement. I fully believe in clean sport and I urge people to learn from my error and know the difference between FEI and BHA policies. I would like to thank those who have supported me through this very difficult time.”

The penalties included a £450 fine and an order that Grandeur be disqualified from the RoR class at Windsor with forfeiture of any placings, awards and prize money won.

The panel also heard submissions on publication of this decision notice but concluded, in the interests of consistency, that the result should be publicised as with past cases.

On the same day, Amy Allen was also the subject of a hearing, over the presence of a prohibited substance in a sample of blood taken from Serenitatis at Aintree on 22 August, which tested positive for the presence of chlorpheniramine.

Having considered the written submissions of Amy Allen in connection with the penalty, the panel accepted the cause of the positive sample was the administration of allergy relief drug Piriton.

The penalties included a £150 fine and an order that the horse was disqualified from its class at the RoR Goffs UK National Championships at Aintree with forfeiture of any placings, awards and prize money won.

Amy was unavailable for comment.

