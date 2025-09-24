‘Her legacy will live on in the riders she inspired’: farewell to stalwart of British dressage





By Camille Peters, British Dressage

Jane Kidd, the stalwart of British dressage died on 21 August, aged 82, following a long illness.

Jane’s life was intertwined with horses from her earliest years, and she carried her love of the sport into every avenue. Having twice represented Britain at junior showjumping European Championships, a serious back injury altered her path, but with characteristic resilience she turned to dressage.

What might have been an ending became the beginning of an extraordinary journey of contribution and service to her sport.

She gave her time generously, especially to young riders, encouraging their talent and watching them flourish. From coaching Pony Club teams to leading the under-21 programme, she believed in nurturing not only skill, but confidence and love for the horse. Many of today’s successful riders began their journeys with Jane’s encouragement and wisdom, including eventer Tom McEwen.

Her impact extended beyond the arena. Jane wrote dressage literature, offering insight and inspiration to riders at every level. She edited British Dressage (BD) magazine for 15 years, bringing education to the forefront. It was under her stewardship that the scales of training were introduced to BD, a legacy that continues today.

Jane played a vital role in officiating and governance; she was an FEI and List One judge, the first chair of the BD test committee and later a senior selector. Her thoughtful leadership and understanding of the sport helped shape the success of British teams on the international stage. Her immense knowledge was shared with fairness and integrity, qualities that made her widely respected.

It could be said that Jane was ahead of her time. In 1974, she turned her attention to technology and recommended that breeding, progeny and performance should be fed into computers to help future breeders produce the best youngstock. Her idea was supported by Sir Harry Llewellyn, then president of the British Equestrian Federation, who helped her progress with breeders, owners and technology.

In recognition of her service, Jane was awarded the BD Linda Whetstone Memorial Trophy in 2024, a fitting acknowledgement of a lifetime of dedication.

Before her illness, Jane enjoyed her garden, cooking and walking with her friends, dogs and god-daughter Laura. She spent her later years living with her brother Johnny Kidd in Fairford, Gloucestershire, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Jane Kidd gave so much to dressage and her legacy will live on in the riders she inspired, the principles she championed and the countless lives she touched. She will be remembered not only for her extraordinary achievements but for her warmth, humour and generosity of spirit.

BD will miss Jane deeply, but her contribution will never be forgotten.

