“It’s a bittersweet win”: Rider has a victorious last ride on hunter pony champion





The winning 143cm show hunter pony came to the fore in the overall show hunter pony championship at the 2021 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS). The 11-year-old gelding Wycroft Beethoven (Ted), by Cusop Dimension, was ridden to the title by Phoebe Thomas. The duo booked their HOYS pass at the North of England Show.

“It’s a bittersweet day as this is my last ride on him today,” said Phoebe. “We were emotional wrecks this afternoon and to top it off with the championship is the best feeling. He’s been awesome all week and he’s such a chilled dude.”

Phoebe has owned Ted for four years and says the gelding has always “been there or thereabouts” at HOYS:

“He gave a really good gallop today; he’s like a little rocking horse,” said Phoebe, who was second at HOYS a few years ago on a 13hh.

Ted is produced by Olivia Bowen and her team but returned to the Thomas’ home during the Covid season.

“We tried to teach him how to jump last year but while he tried hard, I don’t think he’s going to be a worker,” said Phoebe. “Ted’s like a big dog, he would probably be a Golden Retriever. He’s like Houdini, too, he often gets himself out of his stable and takes himself off to the field.

“When I sold my 13hh pony I never thought I’d have another as good, until Ted came along; he’s been the best pony for us.”

