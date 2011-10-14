Explore Yorkshire from the back of your horse

Riders are being enticed to new Yorkshire riding routes after a company was set up to promote riding in the county and to sell horse riding holidays there.

Ride Yorkshire is the brainchild John Yeomans and Janet Cochrane who decided to set up the business while out riding.

Together with Catherine Fairburn and Kate Dashper, they are running holidays on three routes in the North York Moors.

A five-day ride in the Yorkshire Wolds was launched this month.

“We believe Yorkshire is the best place for leisure riding in the world and we want to promote it as such,” said Mr Yeomans.

“According to an H&H survey [8 July 2010] North Yorkshire alone is the third ‘horsiest’ county in the UK and we have superb trail riding and hacking.”

Trips are aimed at those wishing to ride up to 20 miles a day on their own fit horses. But horses can be sourced for those without.

Charles and Karen Bignell, from Staffs, took their horses on a five-day North Yorkshire Moors Explorer ride in September.

Mr Bignell said: “The riding on the moors was beautiful.”

Accommodation is in farm B&Bs along the routes, with grazing or stabling for the horses.

Holiday packages cost from £95 a day. Further routes will be included next year.

Visit: www.rideyorkshire.org

This news story was first published in the current issue of Horse & Hound (13 October, 2011)