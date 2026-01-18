



How do you go about creating a gender reveal no one will ever forget?

Take one saintly showjumper, and two small boys with pink smoke, and you may be able to create an epic moment to be immortalised for ever on film.

Amber Land Smith told H&H she and her partner have a seven-year-old son each, both strongly into motocross and similar pursuits, and a blood test early in her pregnancy showed she was carrying another boy.

“The dream was to have a girl next, so when a scan showed the baby was a girl, I said we had to do a big reveal,” said Amber, who has recently launched ladies’ clothing collection Smiths Equestrian. As she now has a girl on the way, Amber is planning to launch a mini section for girls too.

“Horses have always been my background so that had to be how we did it.”

Amber ordered the non-toxic gender-reveal pink smoke canisters online, and ensured her 17.2hh 13-year-old showjumper Rummy was entirely happy with the smoke before they set up the picture. She built a small jump, dressed in her show gear – “to look the part!” – and then jumped it, the boys on either side ready with the gas canisters.

“I had it in my head how I wanted it to look; we got some of me standing there holding pictures, and I thought about the beach but I showjump so showjumping was always going to be better,” she said. “We waited for sunset and gave it all we had.”

