Help rescued horses after Storm Arwen destroyed their shelters





A welfare charity is appealing for donations after its horse shelters were destroyed by Storm Arwen.

The SSPCA is trying to raise £40,000 to replace three shelters which were destroyed, and hopes to add new shelters to the Aberdeenshire site’s other fields to improve outdoor grazing areas.

Storm Arwen hit the UK on 26 November and brought gusts of up to 98mph in some parts of the country, causing huge amounts of damage and almost a million properties to lose power.

SSPCA Aberdeenshire animal rescue and rehoming centre manager Louise Griese said staff were “devastated” to arrive at the charity the morning after the storm to discover the shelters had been “totally levelled”.

“Thankfully, there were no horses in the shelters at the time and no people or animals were hurt, which is the most important thing,” she said.

“Shelters allow the horses to graze outside while still offering protection from the elements. Many of the horses in our care come from backgrounds of abuse and neglect so having time outside to exhibit natural behaviours like grazing is an important part of their rehabilitation.”

One of the charity’s horses who relies on the shelters is 26-year-old cob mare Eigg.

“Eigg came into the centre in March 2020 as part of a large group seized on welfare grounds. When she arrived she had lice, a large worm burden, her feet needed to be trimmed and her teeth were overgrown,” said Ms Griese.

“The veterinary team took blood samples due to her age and condition and they came back positive for equine metabolic syndrome (EMS). The staff at the centre fully clipped her and it took several special medicated baths to kill the lice. We worked closely with our vets to help Eigg with her teeth and she has had several dentals over her time with us to help with her eating.”

In 2021 after court proceedings concluded, Eigg was signed over to the SSPCA.

“Eigg is still in our care waiting for the perfect retirement home but until then she knows she’s happy and safe here,” said Ms Griese.

“We’d be so grateful for anything people could spare towards these shelters and we know the horses in our care will be too.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.