Game Fair final supports showjumping at county shows

A new showjumping championships on grass is being run by the organisers of the Game Fair, featuring nine qualifying rounds at agricultural shows with a final on 31 July.

The first qualifier will be held at Hertfordshire County Show on 28-29 May. Six competitors in each of the senior newcomers and Horse & Hound Foxhunter classes will qualify for the inaugural Game Fair Showjumping Championships, being held at Ragley Hall, Warks.

The other qualifiers are at: Northumberland County Show (30 May), Rutland County Show (5 June), South of England Show (9-11 June), Royal Three Counties Show (17-19 June), North Yorkshire County Show (19 June), Royal Cheshire County Show (21-22 June), Royal Norfolk Show (29-30 June) and Ashby Agricultural Show (10 July).

“The idea is to support showjumping at the county shows,” said Karen Lamb, secretary of the new championships.

The final wildcard qualifying rounds will take place on the second day of the Game Fair on Saturday, 30 July, with the final held on the Sunday.

“All the qualifying competitions and the championships will be held on grass in line with the ethos of the Game Fair and are fully supported by British Showjumping,” said Tony Wall, show director of the Game Fair.

There is a £1,000 first prize for the winner of the newcomers class and a £2,000 first prize for the winner of the Foxhunter at the championship.

“Equestrianism is an important feature of the countryside and the Game Fair, and the launch of the showjumping championships is an exciting and important development for the event,” he added. “The support of each of [these] county shows hosting a qualifying event is a significant endorsement.”

