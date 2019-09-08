Four horses asked to represent and one eliminated at final Burghley horse inspection

One competitors was spun and four were sent to the holding box at the final horse inspection at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials.

A total of 31 combinations will go through to the showjumping phase today (Sunday, 8 September).

James Sommerville’s ride, the 13-year-old gelding Talent, jumped clear across country yesterday to add 39.2 time faults to their dressage of 35.1, leaving them in 23rd place overnight. The ground jury sent the horse to the holding box, but did not accept him on representation.

Three other combinations were asked to represent and all passed on reinspection.

These were Nicky Hill’s ride MGH Bingo Boy (31st), H&H Burghley first-timer blogger Julia Norman’s ride Carryon Bobby Boy (27th) as well as Gemma Tattersall’s Santiago Bay, who is in sixth place ahead of the showjumping.

US Burghley first-timer Chris Talley withdrew former racehorse Unmarked Bills (“Billy”) ahead of the final inspection. The pair were in 32nd place after the first two phases.

“Yesterday Unmarked Bills gave me his entire heart out on cross-country and fought his way around one of the most difficult tracks in the world,” said Chris on his Facebook page.

“Unfortunately this morning we have decided it is in his best interest to withdraw due to soreness in his stifle.

“We can’t be more thankful for the exceptional vets here in England as well as ours at home in the States, his owners, and our entire team who want nothing but the best for him.

“Billy has given me one amazing ride after another and owes me absolutely nothing. At the end of the day his well-being will always be our main priority.

“Thank you to everyone who has made getting here possible, I hope one day in the future to be able to gallop around this incredible venue again!”

The Worshipful Company of Farriers’ prize for the best-shod horse went to Ivar Gooden, ridden by Imogen Murray, who has risen 52 places overnight to lie in eighth ahead of the final phase.

The Tattersalls prize to the groom of the best cared-for horse went to Tamsin Thurlow, groom to Sarah Bullimore’s ride Reve Du Rouet who looked gleaming and alert in the morning sunshine. Paige Watson, groom to Ben Hobday’s ride Harelaw Wizard, received the runner-up prize.

The small field means that the start time for the first session of showjumping, which is for the lower-placed competitors, has been pushed back to 11.40pm and the top 24 competitors will jump at 2.30pm.

