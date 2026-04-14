Equestrians reminded of legal towing limits after social media confusion





Equestrians have been reminded of the importance of understanding how much weight they can legally tow after a social media post highlighted the fact some are misinterpreting the requirements.

Last month a police force shared a post about trailer towing weights, including an example of how to calculate how much a vehicle can tow. The post generated much discussion, some agreeing with it and others arguing it was incorrect. The post was later removed and the force confirmed to H&H that officers had been given the incorrect information when it was published.

A Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency spokesperson told H&H every driver has responsibility for their own and other road users’ safety.

“This includes ensuring your vehicle, and what is being towed, is operated within its designed weight limit – and it is loaded safely,” she said.

Most vehicles display a manufacturer’s weight plate under the bonnet or on the door frame that typically shows the gross vehicle weight, gross train weight (GTW) and maximum front and rear axle weights. A trailer weight plate usually displays the maximum authorised mass (MAM), unladen weight and axle weight limits. For a towing set-up to be legal, neither the GTW nor the MAM may be exceeded.

The spokesperson said the GTW is the maximum weight of the towing vehicle, trailer and everything loaded into the vehicle and trailer – for example horse, passengers and equipment – and the GTW is “especially important when towing as it sets the maximum combined weight of the vehicle, trailer and load”.

“The weight of the load carried on the trailer, combined with the weight of the trailer itself, must not exceed the MAM of the trailer,” said the spokesperson, adding that drivers who are concerned are encouraged to use a local weighbridge to check their weights.

Are you legal? Find out more about towing limits for horse trailers.

Claire Barker, PRP Rescue Services managing director, told H&H people often assume that because they have a large 4×4 for example, that it can tow more – which is not necessarily the case.

“Towing more than your vehicle’s capacity is a major safety concern as it will affect vehicle handling, particularly brakes, clutch and steering, putting you, your horses and other road users at risk,” said Ms Barker.

“There may also be insurance implications if the vehicle is being used in contravention of manufacturer’s recommendations or the law.”

National Trailer and Towing Association chief executive Sarah Smithurst told H&H that as well as the safety and legal implications, towing above the recommended capacity can also damage the towbar and trailer. She said it is “essential that correct weight limits are observed” – and also recommends that drivers have their vehicle towbar checked annually and trailer serviced regularly.

“Maintenance is key for horse owners; making sure that the trailer is checked regularly is imperative – not just for the chassis, brakes, towing gear and electrics but also for the floor and body of the trailer. Failure of any part can result in severe consequences,” she said.

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