UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

Glenfarclas

The whisky producer has renewed its sponsorship of Cheltenham’s cross-country races for a further three years.

The deal was signed ahead of the November Meeting last year.

The agreement covers the cross-country steeplechases at the racecourse’s November Meeting, the International (15 December) and the Cheltenham Festival (14 March).

As part of its support, the company has provided 11 hogshead casks, which are used to decorate one of the fences on the course.

Glenfarclas chairman John Grant: “Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the Glenfarclas sponsorship at Cheltenham, during which time cross-country racing has gone from strength to strength and provided racegoers with lots of very exciting racing.”

CoverMyWheels

The horsebox breakdown provider has signed a new sponsorship deal with British Showjumping.

CoverMyWheels is supporting the British Showjumping business partnership, which is in turn helping the company launch its new roadside assistance packages to the equestrian market.

“Hearing of horses being left stranded after a breakdown, I launched CoverMyWheels horsebox breakdown membership,” said Matt Wainwright, the company’s sales director.

“We make the safety of the horse and their owner a priority in a breakdown emergency.”

Zebra Products

The company is teaming up with gold medal-winning eventer Zara Tindall.

Zara will be supported by Cavalor, which manufacturers supplements and care products, rug experts Bucas and Italian horse boot manufacturer Veredus.

Zebra Products is the sole UK distributor of all three brands.

“We’re delighted to announce this special partnership between three of our top-quality brands and such a high-profile rider,” said Zebra Products’ managing director, Simon Middleton.

“It’s a testament to the performance of our products that they are chosen by top athletes, and we’re particularly excited to welcome Zara to the herd.”

NAF

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) has confirmed the renewal of a long-standing partnership with NAF.

The deal involves the provision of equine supplements and horse care products to the BEF World Class programme squads and senior championship teams.

The three-year deal means NAF will support the squads through to Tokyo 2020.

“Having supported the federation for over 12 years, it is fantastic to see their support extend once more for Tokyo,” said BEF’s equestrian performance director Gordon Burton.

Equine Products UK

Top Kiwi eventer Caroline Powell has announced support for three up-and-coming young riders through her long-time sponsor Equine Products UK.

The Olympic bronze medallist said sometimes young riders need “a little bit of a leg up” and used her our own sponsorship relationship to arrange support for Lucinda Crawford, 16, from Scotland, Zara Lye, 17, from Suffolk and Leilia Paske, 16, also from Suffolk.

Caroline has chosen some products from the company’s range that she uses with her own horses and from which she feels the teenagers will benefit in the 2018 season.

“This sport is a very hard sport to break into,” said Caroline. “I see these guys working really really hard, come rain or shine, they are out there riding their horses and doing school work and doing a really good job to balance it all.

“We’ve got fantastic sponsors in Equine Products UK and I just think they deserve and could really benefit from a bit of a leg-up.”

Dodson & Horrell

The feed company has announced a sponsorship deal with young British showjumpers Jess Dimmock and Tom Whitaker.

Jess made her senior team debut in 2017 at the Norwegian leg of the FEI Nations Cup series and also enjoyed success on the international circuit.

Tom also enjoyed a successful year in 2017, building up his string of horses and competing internationally.

“I am delighted to be supported by such a world renowned feed company – and they are very local to me so we can easily stay in touch,” said Jess.

“Dodson & Horrell is based 25 miles down the road from us so it’s wonderful to form a partnership with them.”

British Horse Feeds

The North Yorkshire-based company has announced a new three-year sponsorship deal with the Equi-Trek Bramham International Horse Trials.

The company’s brands, Speedi-Beet and Fibre-Beet, will sponsor the Speedi-Beet Double Feat cross-country fence and the horse inspection area.

“[Bramham] is one of the highlights on the summer equestrian calendar and being held in our heartland makes it even more exciting,” said British Horse Feeds sales director Will I’Anson.

Spillers

The feed brand has formed a new partnership with Andrew Hoy.

“I have been using Spillers and its sister brand Winergy Equilibrium for almost 20 years,” said Andrew.

“When it comes to the wellbeing of my horses I won’t leave a stone unturned — I am a highly structured person and strongly believe in research and science — Spillers and Winergy Equilibrium feeds are formulated by some of the world’s best equine nutritionists and vets.

“With their high quality, wholesome ingredients, both brands provide the perfect way to meet the physiological and psychological needs of all my horses – from grassroots to Olympic level.”