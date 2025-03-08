Farewell to leading pony breeder, producer and judge





Elizabeth Anne Bates, the leading pony breeder, producer and judge has died aged 93.

Typical of post-war breeders of the British riding pony, she crossed Welsh ponies with Arab and thoroughbred stallions as a foundation for the children’s ponies we know today.

Mrs Bates, as she preferred to be called, was born in Ireland to Sir Christopher and Lady Musgrave. As a child she developed a keen interest in ponies and as a teenager taught riding at Headfort Prep School at Kells, Co Meath. As a debutante, she was considered one of the great beauties of the season, and met and later married Tommy Bates. She arrived at his Langley Estate, Northumberland, with a herd of mares, two stallions, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and her point-to-pointer/hunter and started breeding ponies and children.

Her first stallions were Nasson, by Naseel, and Samson, a purebred Arab by Count Dorsaz. Mrs B built up her Norwood Stud with top-quality ridden mares including Nasson’s full sister Jamela, Cherry Pie, Compton Scorpion Nightjar, Kavora Jet, Fair Game, Nova Jazz, Lucky Strike and Miss Louise. Arguably most influential was the small thoroughbred Angela, whose daughter by Samson, Norwood Delilah, appeared in the pedigrees of two of the most significant sires of recent times, Kilvington Scoundrel and Cusop Dimension. As numbers grew, Tommy and his farm manager counted over 40 ponies on the estate and insisted some be sold. He was never quite forgiven as Nova Jazz, in foal to Cusop Vagabond, was sold to Betty Sitwell of the Lennel Stud. The resultant foal was Lennel Strolling Minstrel, who was very successful as a stallion for Joanna MacInnes at her Whalton Stud.

Mrs B was known for training grooms. Stallion management, foaling, show production and breaking in were skills gained, so the promise of a placement at the end of a year was guaranteed. With six children and their ponies, hunting and Pony Clubbing were useful additions to the students’ training. The grooms and ponies were all immaculately turned out in Mrs B’s navy and emerald green livery.

Mrs B and her Norwood ponies won at the very top; many going on to win under saddle. Norwood Principal Boy won the ridden native pony title at Olympia in 1981. A close friend of Glenda Spooner, Mrs B was on the committee for the Ponies of Britain Club and judged around the country, always preferring “proper” ponies with mountain and moorland bloodlines.

Mrs B’s brother and his Greek wife invited her to stay with them on the Greek island Syros and she decided it was her future too. The Norwood Stud was dispersed and Mrs B left Northumberland in her early forties to breed and show Cavalier King Charles spaniels with equal success. She lived there until aged 90, when she returned to Langley to live with her eldest daughter with her family all around.

She is survived by her six children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

