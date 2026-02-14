‘A man of integrity, kindness and remarkable spirit’: farewell to brilliant horseman, aged 81





By Sophie Judge/Jan Hammond

Edward (Eddie) Hammond, the brilliant horseman died on 22 January, aged 81.

Edward’s passing leaves a profound absence on the hunting field and an even greater loss to his family and friends, who knew and loved him. A man of rare character, courage and generosity, Edward was one of a kind. For those who rode with him, learnt from him or followed his line across country, his influence will endure long after the final horn has sounded.

From an early age, Edward had an instinctive understanding of horses, hounds and country. Nowhere was unjumpable. He rode with a boldness that was never reckless, combining natural flair with an almost effortless control that made the most demanding lines appear simple. There was always a twinkle in his eye, even in the thick of a testing day, and he approached every challenge with humour, determination and unmistakable style.

Edward’s contribution to hunting was immense. He hunted and supported many packs, forging lasting connections across the whole country and Ireland. He was a co-founder and field master to the Farmers Bloodhounds in Warwickshire, then set up his own pack, the Kyre Bloodhounds in Worcestershire.

He moved to Derbyshire and was joint-master and huntsman to the Four Shires Bloodhounds, shaping a pack that quickly earned both respect and affection. He was also a familiar and welcome presence with the Meynell, the Barlow, the South Notts and the High Peak, where his horsemanship, sharp hunting sense and generosity of spirit were widely admired. Wherever Edward rode, he brought energy, commitment and an infectious love for the sport.

It was not only in the saddle that Edward left his mark. He was a devoted family man, deeply proud of those closest to him, and a loyal friend to many. His warmth, humour, honesty and sense of fun made him exceptional company, whether at the meet, in the lorry park or by the fire at the end of a long day.

He had a rare ability to make people feel welcomed and valued and countless riders owe their confidence, skills and love of hunting to his encouragement and example.

Edward will be remembered for his fearless riding, his deep respect for tradition and his wholehearted approach to life. Above all, he will be remembered as a man of integrity, kindness and remarkable spirit – greatly missed and never forgotten.

He leaves behind his devoted wife Jan and children Antony, Neil and Jodie.

A celebration of Edward’s life will take place at 11am on 25 February at St Peter’s Church, Parwich, Derbyshire DE6 1QD.

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2026 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now