‘Your kindness truly matters’: community rallies to support rider paralysed in schooling fall





The equestrian community has been rallying round in support of 27-year-old rider Catherine Fear, who was paralysed from the hips down in a fall at home.

Catherine, who has worked on an event yard, produced horses and evented to two-star level, suffered a life-changing spinal cord injury in a jumping fall at home, when the pony she was riding landed on her.

She was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she underwent surgery and then spent time in intensive care, and has since been transferred to a specialist spinal unit.

“We all think it won’t happen on our doorstep, and then it does,” Catherine’s long-term friend Jane Paterson told H&H. “She’s on complete 24-hour care, but the long-term aim is to get her as mobile as possible, as independent as possible, living independently; that’s what the goal is.”

A fundraising page set up for Catherine has raised nearly £19,000; the aim is to help Catherine as much as possible and provide equipment including a lightweight wheelchair but also a chair that can cope with varied terrain including yards and fields.

The fundraising page is live online

“She can’t contemplate life without horses,” Jane said. “She’s so determined. She’s being very positive and doing what she can, just being patient and keeping optimistic, but we’re trying to get as much support for her as possible, to help make the difference between existing and living.

“She is very grateful, and boosted by the love and care shown by friends and all people who have donated so far.”

The fundraising page says Catherine faces months of intensive physiotherapy, specialist medical treatment and major adaptations to her home.

“Yet throughout it all, she’s shown incredible strength, humour, and determination – the same spirit that made her such a gifted and compassionate horsewoman,” it states.

“Horses are at the heart of who Cath is – caring for them, training them and inspiring others through her work. Even after this injury, she’s determined to stay connected to the equestrian world. With your support, we believe she can continue that journey.

“Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. Please also share this page with friends, family, and anyone who believes in resilience, courage, and community.

“Together, we can help Cath rebuild her independence, her career and her life. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading, donating and sharing. Your kindness truly matters.”

