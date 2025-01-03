‘One of a kind’ medal-winning mare retired after top-flight career





Catch Me If You Can OLD, the medal-winning mare who competed at Olympic, world and European Championships, has retired after her top-flight showjumping career.

The 17-year-old enjoyed success with Czech rider Anna Kellnerová and Germany’s Laura Klaphake on the international stage.

Catch Me If You Can OLD (Catchi), by Catoki and out of Acordplus mare Agentin, represented Germany at the 2017 Europeans and Nations Cup final with Laura. The following year, they were part of several Nations Cup sides as well as the bronze medal-winning team at the World Equestrian Games (WEG) in Tryon.

She joined Anna after WEG and the pair went on to compete at the postponed Tokyo Olympics in 2021, also achieving strong results at major shows across the world.

“There is so much I could write about the last six years we got to spend together in and out of the ring,” said Anna.

“We have grown together as a pair and got to experience some incredible firsts, all the way to the Olympics, as well as being there for each other during some challenging times.

“Your strength and determination to give your all was admired by me, our whole team and dare I say also the people watching you perform. You are truly one of a kind. But most importantly I wanted to say thank you for being the horse and partner you are, uncompromising and caring.

“I can’t wait for your next chapter in life, taking time for yourself in the fields and hopefully having a few future champion foals.

“Thank you Catchi, for ever grateful.”

