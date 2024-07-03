Carl Hester: film star, Rupert Campbell-Black and other things the horse world is talking about





The big screen

Carl Hester is to star in a biopic called Stride, it has been announced. As Carl prepares to compete in a seventh Olympic Games, he spoke to H&H about the film, which will tell the story of Carl’s life from Sark to stardom. “The script is written now so we’ll wait and see what happens next – it’s a bit surreal thinking that they’re going to make a movie,” he said.

The small screen

We’ve had the first glimpse of a forthcoming television adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s Rivals. The second of the Rutshire Chronicles is due to be released on Disney+ this year as an eight-part series. The trailer shows snippets of the glamorous, cut-throat world that was 1980s television, and glimpses of Rupert Campbell-Black, Declan O’Hara, Bas and Tony Baddingham and more. “This is going to be marvellous,” says David Tennant as Tony, in the opening scene.

Your vote counts

Britain goes to the polls tomorrow (4 July), and there are some crucial issues at stake for the equestrian world. Labour has confirmed to H&H it will ban trail-hunting if it wins power in the general election, and a series of questions covering equine ID, business rates and horse and rider road safety have also been put to potential MPs. H&H asked the main political parties on these key topics.

