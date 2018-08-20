Australia’s Paul Tapner has withdrawn Bonza King Of Rouges from next week’s Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (30 August-2 September).

“He’s got an injury that means he can’t compete at Burghley,” says Paul, who hopes to be back out on the horse next season with Badminton as the aim in May.

Paul won Badminton in 2010 riding Inonothing and finished 19th at Burghley last year on Bonza King Of Rouges, a 15-year-old who belongs to his rider, Jenny Waaler and Angela Scott.

Britain’s Nicola Wilson has also withdrawn last year’s European individual bronze medallist Bulana, who belongs to James and Jo Lambert. This is not surprising as the mare was also withdrawn from the long-list for the World Equestrian Games (WEG) after sustaining a minor injury.

Tina Cook has today (Monday, 20 August) pulled Elisabeth Murdoch’s Calvino II out of Burghley and is therefore expected to start with Star Witness as her sole ride. She also has Billy The Red entered, but he has been chosen for the British squad for WEG.

Lauren Blades (née Shannon) has also withdrawn Ron Pearson’s home-bred Jesmond Justice today. The horse had previously completed Burghley with Mark Kyle, finishing 27th in 2016, but was set to contest his first four-star with Lauren.

The other horses who have been withdrawn from Burghley are: Step Forward (Georgia Bale), Kilroe Hero (Sian Coleman), Pennlands Douglas and Waldo III (Emma Hyslop-Webb), Strike Smartly (Tom McEwen), Carryon Bobby Boy (Julia Norman) and Simply Smart (Hazel Towers).

Oliver Townend, last year’s Burghley winner, still has five horses in the draw and will ride a maximum of three at the event. Mark Todd and Andrew Nicholson have three each listed and are expected to ride two horses each.

Buy H&H this Thursday (23 August) for our full Burghley preview, including form guide for every entry and exclusive cross-country course walk with Blyth Tait.