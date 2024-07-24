Young British rider undergoes spinal surgery following serious fall





British amateur jockey Alice Procter has undergone spinal surgery following a serious fall at Cartmel racecourse.

Alice, 21, was riding the six-year-old Uggy Uggy Uggy for trainer Keiran Burke in the Cartmel Female Jockeys Handicap Hurdle on Saturday (20 July) when the pair fell at the second flight.

A statement from the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) on Sunday said that Alice immediately reported back pain and was flown by helicopter to the major trauma centre at Royal Preston Hospital.

She was taken to theatre under the care of the operating team.

A further IJF update issued on Monday (21 July) said that Alice remains in intensive care at the hospital.

“She is conscious and able to talk for short periods of time. The surgery to stabilise her thoracic spinal fracture was successful, although there are indications of some damage to the spinal cord,” said the statement.

“Alice will remain in hospital as plans are made for her longer term rehabilitation.

“The Procter family are very grateful for all the messages of support from across the industry. However, they recognise that this is likely to be a long journey and they kindly ask that enquires are handled by the IJF.”

Alice, who has evented successfully at novice and CCI2*-L, has had point-to-point wins in the saddle and as a trainer. She was having her seventh ride under Rules when the accident happened.

A post on X from the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) on Monday said “the thoughts of everyone at the BHA are with Alice and her friends and family”.

“The BHA’s chief medical adviser, Dr Jerry Hill, has visited Alice and her family today and will continue to provide support as she embarks upon her recovery,” it added.

