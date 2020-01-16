Trending:

Celebrating Britain’s best at the British Horse Foundation awards *H&H Plus*

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

Livery yards and rescued horses were among those celebrated in new additions to this year’s British Horse Foundation awards. The ceremony, on 11 January, honoured outstanding contributions to the industry while raising funds for the foundation.

 

You might also be interested in…

Natasha Baker beats Mo Farah to sports personality of the year title

‘I said to my mum there’s no point preparing a speech as I have no chance of winning’