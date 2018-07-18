Second British team named for World Equestrian Games in Tryon

Selectors have named the British endurance team who will ride at the World Equestrian Games (11-23 September) in Tryon, North Caroline, USA this autumn.

The nominated combinations are:

Rachael Atkinson with her own Tannasg Psyches Realm

with her own Tannasg Psyches Realm Caroline Cowley with her own HS Bellini

with her own HS Bellini Dominique Freeman with her own Rising Heat or Carla Eigenauer’s WCF Atillah

with her own Rising Heat or Carla Eigenauer’s WCF Atillah Nicola Thorne with Heather and Jeremy Reynolds’ Grand Ku or Heather Reynolds’ Treasured Moments

Final horse choice for Dominique and Nicola will be made towards the end of August.

WEG takes place every four years and brings together World Championships in the three Olympic equestrian disciplines — eventing, dressage and showjumping — as well as para dressage, vaulting, reining, driving and endurance. The endurance is one of the first competitions to take place at WEG this year, with the race happening on Wednesday 12 September, the day after the opening ceremony.



The endurance at WEG is a 160km race, completed in one day. It is being held across the grounds of the Tryon estate and the surrounding area.

There will be at least six loops on the ride. After each loop there is a vetgate, where horses have to be passed by a vet as fit to continue in the competition and have a compulsory rest period.

The final horse check is 30min after arrival at the finish and is a crucial part of the competition, as a horse can still be eliminated here just as at the other vetgates.

The winner is the first horse past the post who is also passed by the vets. Teams consist of three or four horses and times for the three fastest pairs in the team are added together to give the team score. The fastest combined time wins.

