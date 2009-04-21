Ban for ‘farrier’ who left mare’s hoof abscess untreated

An Anglesey man has been banned from keeping horses for two years and fined £250 for failing to treat his mare’s hoof abscess.

Richard Roberts, 61, of Badafon in Moelfre, told Holyhead Magistrates Court at the trial, which began on Thursday 16 April, that he was a registered farrier.

But the Farriers Registration Council has confirmed to H&H that he is not registered with them.

The mare, Nancy, was removed by the RSPCA in January 2007 after Roberts ignored inspector Sabrina Dunkling’s requests for a vet to treat the mare’s hoof.

She was unable to bear weight on the hoof due to an infection.

Mr Roberts initially pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to provide veterinary treatment for the horse but changed his plea to guilty on Friday (17 April) and was sentenced.

Mr Roberts refused to sign Nancy over to the care of the RSPCA and the mare has been kept at livery for the past two years at the RSPCA’s expense.

Magistrates ordered that she should be confiscated from Mr Roberts and is now being cared for by the charity.

Speaking after the sentencing, Ms Dunkling said: “It is totally unacceptable for a pet owner to sit back and do nothing when their animal is clearly in need of veterinary treatment.

“I had spoken to the owner of the horse numerous times and even issued a warning that treatment was required but all my advice was ignored.”