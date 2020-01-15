Why attitudes to overweight horses must change to save lives *H&H Plus*

Horse & Hound news editor Eleanor Jones shares her views on the British Equine Veterinary Association’s new pilot scheme designed to combat the life-threating risk that obesity holds for too many horses through the UK
Equine obesity is a big issue. Vets have said they put down more horses from related conditions than any other, but it is a preventable disease – and it’s man-made. Whether it’s down to the way they are kept, and possibly the stigma associated with owning a skinny horse, the problem is not getting any better.
Do you think the new BEVA scheme will change owners’ attitudes and achieve a reduction in the number of obese horses? Let us know your views by emailing hhletters@ti-media.com with your name and nearest town for the chance to be featured in the letters page a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine…
You may also be interested in…
Vets to trial ‘traffic light’ scheme to combat equine obesity *H&H Plus*
The British Equine Veterinary Association is launching a six-month pilot of a new scheme designed to tackle equine obesity from
Owner’s weight warning after obese mare came within ‘hours of death’
The owner is urging others to take action on overweight horses
Half of UK horses could be classed as overweight
Half our horses could be obese — and many owners are blind to the problem. So found a recent study
Owners must act now to prevent fatal equine obesity
‘In loving our animals too much we are exposing them unnecessarily to potentially fatal diseases’