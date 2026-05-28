Calls for Amazon to ban sales of product for which millions of donkeys die every year





Amazon UK has been urged to ban the sale of eijao products as more than six million donkeys are slaughtered every year to produce them.

The retailer does not directly sell products containing eijao, made from donkey hides and used in cosmetics and food, but welfare charity Brooke has found that these products are available on Amazon from third-party sellers.

The petition calls for Amazon to “consider the devastating effects the trade is having on animals and people globally” and ban the products immediately.

H&H has reported on the effects of the skin trade on donkey populations as millions are killed in “horrifying conditions” to supply demand.

“This trade, which most people don’t even realise exists, is causing immense suffering for both animals and people,” said Brooke chief executive Chris Wainwright.

“When a donkey is stolen and slaughtered, entire families lose their income and lifeline overnight. This has to change. Amazon must take action to ensure its platforms aren’t accelerating this cruelty. So that we can help end the trade and protect donkeys – relied on by so many worldwide.”

Sign the petition

It is thought that Africa could lose half its donkey population by 2040 if the trade continues.

“Donkeys are vital to millions of people, supporting livelihoods, education and access to essentials in some of the world’s poorest communities,” a Brooke spokesperson said.

“The skin trade is causing extreme suffering worldwide, including violent capture, long transportation without food or water and brutal slaughter conditions for these animals.”

Brooke has contacted Amazon UK but had no response. The charity’s donkey skin ambassador Scott Miller, the resident vet on ITV’s This Morning, is backing the petition.

“Amazon: I understand your ignorance of eijao”

“Speaking directly to anyone working at Amazon, I would say I understand your ignorance regarding ejiao,” Dr Miller said. “I didn’t know about it either until I started working with Brooke.

“But once you know about this product and the brutal trade that’s behind it, you will want to take action. You will want to protect some of the most vulnerable and poorest communities on this planet. By simply banning any product that contains ejiao from your platform.”

Dr Miller urged people to sign the petition and contact their MPs.

“I personally have seen first-hand how the production of ejiao devastates communities, particularly the poorest in Africa,” he said. “It has a huge impact not only on women, but the health and education of children. Anyone that has a heart, that cares about animals and that cares about people would want to support the ban of ejiao worldwide.”

H&H has contacted Amazon UK for comment.

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