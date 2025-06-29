A legacy of dedication, passion, and enduring love of horses: farewell to leading breeder and owner





Devoted horsewoman and owner of the internationally acclaimed showjumper Flying Tinker II, Marlene Edwards passed away peacefully, aged 93, leaving a legacy defined by passion, dedication and an enduring love of horses.

Born in the small South Wales village Cwmgors in 1932, Marlene’s affinity for animals was evident from a young age. Though she began her working life in the accounts department of BP, it was with husband Roy that her life took a defining turn, personally and professionally. She left her career to support Roy in his flourishing building company, but it was their shared interest in horses that became their lasting hallmark.

Her late husband was an accomplished horseman as well as a successful businessman; he joined Marlene in breeding and producing a succession of talented showjumping horses. Their partnership flourished. Over the years, they cultivated a string of successes with horses such as Perth and Zermis, both of whom competed professionally at high-profile events including Horse of the Year Show and Hickstead.

It was Flying Tinker II who would bring them greatest pride. Bought more recently, this extraordinary stallion, under the skilful guidance of Mark Edwards, rose rapidly through the ranks. His achievements reached a pinnacle in 2024 when he was awarded the prestigious Showjumping Horse of the Year title at the H&H Awards.

Perhaps even more momentous, Flying Tinker II earned a coveted British showjumping team place, which filled Marlene with immense pride.

Those who knew Marlene speak of her unwavering commitment to the sport, her quiet strength and the deep satisfaction she drew from the accomplishments of the horses she and Roy so carefully nurtured. Her niece Yvonne, who takes on the ownership of Flying Tinker II, described her simply and movingly as “a remarkable woman, a life well lived.”

Yvonne is determined to honour her aunt and uncle’s legacy by continuing to support Mark and Flying Tinker II, ensuring the passion both held so dearly continues to shine in the ring and beyond.

In remembering Marlene Edwards, we honour not only a devoted owner and breeder but a woman whose love for her animals and quiet contribution to British showjumping has left a mark that will not be forgotten.

Her contribution to the sport, and the spirit she embodied, will remain an inspiration for generations to come.

