125 Pass Wide and Slow rides planned to help improve rider safety on the road *H&H Plus*

Following the news that the annual Pass Wide and Slow event has 125 rides planned around the country on 10 May, H&H garners reaction from the campaign’s founder, a motorcyclist and the British Horse Society’s head of safety...

Hundreds of equestrians will take part in awareness rides across the country aiming to educate drivers on passing horses safely — with support from fellow road users.

The Pass Wide and Slow (PWAS) road safety campaign will hold the annual event on 10 May with 125 rides planned, up from 53 in 2019.

PWAS founder Debbie Smith told H&H the number of planned rides was “incredible”.

You may also be interested in…