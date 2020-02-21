125 Pass Wide and Slow rides planned to help improve rider safety on the road *H&H Plus*

Following the news that the annual Pass Wide and Slow event has 125 rides planned around the country on 10 May, H&H garners reaction from the campaign’s founder, a motorcyclist and the British Horse Society’s head of safety...
Hundreds of equestrians will take part in awareness rides across the country aiming to educate drivers on passing horses safely — with support from fellow road users.
The Pass Wide and Slow (PWAS) road safety campaign will hold the annual event on 10 May with 125 rides planned, up from 53 in 2019.
PWAS founder Debbie Smith told H&H the number of planned rides was “incredible”.
You may also be interested in…
Pass Wide and Slow: riders provide training for lorry drivers
Riders are providing information for lorry drivers and campaigning for learners to be taught how to pass horses safely
Police, cyclists and walkers join hundreds of riders for ‘incredible’ road safety campaign
A total of 53 Pass Wide and Slow awareness rides took place on Sunday (14 April), supported by police forces,
My life with horses: Debbie Smith — ‘I thought it was time things changed on our roads’
H&H talks to Cornwall-based Debbie Smith, founder of the Pass Wide and Slow campaign, about what led her to start
‘Appalling’: police share footage of car passing horse at high speed
Officers have urged drivers to pass horses wide and slow, in response to the 'completely unacceptable' driving shown
Army of riders to join battle for safer roads this weekend
'Horses are legitimate road users who need to be given appropriate consideration'
Thousands sign petition calling for drivers to slow down for horses
A Cornish rider has started a petition to her MP calling for drivers to pass horses wide and slow following